High Plains Technology Center announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it is now operating in Phase II (Orange) of the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System.

Phase II guidelines include:

● Entry to HPTC campus

○ Temperature scan less than 100.4 prior to entrance of HPTC through the

main entry. South and East doors are exit only

○ Facility usage will be restricted to HPTC essential classes only

● Social Distancing

○ Individuals are encouraged to maintain social distancing throughout the

building

○ Classroom arrangement to accommodate social distancing

○ Student breaks will include only access to vending machines and

scheduled individually by class/program with regard to social distancing

● Masks/Face Covering

○ All students/staff will be requested

to wear masks/face coverings at all

times

○ Individual programs may have more restrictive requirements in regards to

facial coverings in accordance with their respective industry

● Hand Washing

○ Strongly recommended for 20 seconds after any contamination

● Sanitation

○ A.M. & P.M. room sanitation will occur within most dense classroom

populations

○ Air sanitation/fogging will be done daily

○ Classrooms with identified cases will not be used for at least 24 hours

● Learning

○ Traditional delivery method

