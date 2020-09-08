High Plains Technology Center announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it is now operating in Phase II (Orange) of the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System.
Phase II guidelines include:
● Entry to HPTC campus
○ Temperature scan less than 100.4 prior to entrance of HPTC through the
main entry. South and East doors are exit only
○ Facility usage will be restricted to HPTC essential classes only
● Social Distancing
○ Individuals are encouraged to maintain social distancing throughout the
building
○ Classroom arrangement to accommodate social distancing
○ Student breaks will include only access to vending machines and
scheduled individually by class/program with regard to social distancing
● Masks/Face Covering
○ All students/staff will be requested
to wear masks/face coverings at all
times
○ Individual programs may have more restrictive requirements in regards to
facial coverings in accordance with their respective industry
● Hand Washing
○ Strongly recommended for 20 seconds after any contamination
● Sanitation
○ A.M. & P.M. room sanitation will occur within most dense classroom
populations
○ Air sanitation/fogging will be done daily
○ Classrooms with identified cases will not be used for at least 24 hours
● Learning
○ Traditional delivery method
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.