High Plains Technology Center Assistant Superintendent Barclay Holt was named Oklahoma HOSA Outstanding Administrator of the Year on the Virtual Oklahoma HOSA State Leadership Conference Celebration.
“Being named the outstanding administrator for HOSA says so much more about the students and staff at High Plains Technology Center than it does me as a professional,” Holt said. “The efforts that each of our Career Tech student organization’s and their advisors put into making our students and programs successful is probably one of the most under recognized feats that happen in the education community each and every day.”
Holt attributes his success to the support of his peers.
“My Health Careers instructors, Mrs. Cottom and Mr. Gaines, along with the LPN staff, Mrs. McDonald, Mrs. Boring, and Mrs. Bowers, have embraced what extracurricular activities through HOSA bring to students’ lives,” Holt said. “Mr. Hughes, our superintendent, along with our school board give me the flexibility and resources to allow our teachers to teach the entire student both from a curriculum standpoint as well as a life perspective, and that makes me smile when I see our students and staff succeed.”
The honor is given each year to an administrator that goes above and beyond.
“The award is given by Oklahoma HOSA to honor one local administrator each year as the outstanding administrator in the state,” Holt said. “Recommended administrators possess traits such as dedication to students and the Health Careers Education/HOSA partnership, as well as a caring and encouraging personality. This administrator has also significantly affected HOSA and its members in a positive way.”
