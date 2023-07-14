Barber-Dyson Ford of Woodward will be hosting the Helping Hope supply drive through July.
Partnering with The Hope Center and The Day Center in Woodward Barber-Dyson encourages people to donate canned goods, toilet paper, paper towels, hygiene and cleaning products.
Donating will get you a ticket in a raffle to win either a $50 fuel card, $50 Stomping Ground Coffeehouse gift card, free oid change, free car detail or some Barber-Dyson swag. The raffle will be at the end of the month.
“We, at Barber-Dyson Ford of Woodward, believe that it is our job to encourage helping the helper. There are so many people within our community that need these services.” said Breanne Stafford, media operations manager at Barber-Dyson Ford Woodward.
According to Stafford, there’s a prominent need for The Hope Center and The Day Center in Woodward. There are many people in the community that need those services. The goal of the event is to supply mid-year stock for both organizations, because of their year-round operations they need year-round support.
“We are community driven. This is our way to give back, while also raising awareness,” Stafford said.
The event is also a friendly competition with Barber-Dyson Elk City. Both stores are going to be collecting donations and once all the donations are collected they will be weighed. The store with the most weight in donations wins.
