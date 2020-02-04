With the arrival of Heart Health Month in February, the Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck is hosting a program on heart health next week.
Dr. R. Nathan Grantham, a cardiothoracic surgeon, will discuss heart health on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Shattuck Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Called “When Your Heart’s On the Line,” the program is free.
Dr. Grantham will provide insight into the epidemic of heart disease and discuss how each person can go beyond thinking about heart health and become an active participant.
Another program coming up with Dr. Grantham, is the hospital’s monthly Lunch and Learn event.
The focus this month is also on the heart and Dr. Grantham will have a presentation on issues related to women’s heart health.
The presentation is free but there is a cost for lunch. The program runs from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the hospital’s basement conference room.
For more information on the programs contact Joey Burgtorf at 580-938-5529 or email jburgtorf@newmanmemorialhospital.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.