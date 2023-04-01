Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN, CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Afternoon and evening. * WINDS... For Monday southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For Tuesday Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid 80s to low 90s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&