Woodward City Commissioners will hold three public hearings prior to their regular meeting on Monday at City Hall.
Everything starts at 7 p.m.
Commissioners will hold a hearing on possible demolition of a residence on 13th Street that was heavily damaged in a fire last August.
The second hearing is for a zoning change from R-1 single family dwelling to R-2 general residential district in order to remodel a home to a duplex and construct a garage apartment.
The third hearing is a rezoning request to change from R-1 single family dwelling to C-O commercial office district. The owner wants to allow the residence to be utilized for office spaces. That request has drawn a number of protests from neighbors.
Once the meeting gets underway, votes are scheduled on all three items.
In the consent agenda commissioners will approve facilities use agreements with Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo for events on April 14-16, August 4-6 and October 13-15. A facilities use agreement with the Elks Lodge to use Crystal Beach Park for an Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 is also part of the consent agenda.
Action items include bids on roofing overlay at the Conference Center and the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum. City officials are recommending accepting bids by Anytime Roofing of Collinsville, which were the lowest bids. The conference center bid was $127,500 and the museum bid was $59,000.
