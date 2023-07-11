Healthy Hula is going to Vici Public Schools on July 20.
The event will include free school supplies, sports physicals, hearing screenings and more. It runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the school supplies will be limited available on a first come first serve basis.
“We know our rural Oklahomans don’t have as much access to preventive health services, we want to provide an event where families can take advantage of multiple resources in one location,” said Amy Pulliam, Oklahoma Caring Foundation manager.
This event is a collaboration between the Oklahoma Caring Vans, Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families.
This is a Back To School event that provides access to multiple preventive health aiming to help parents get their kids ready for the new school year, according to Pulliam.
