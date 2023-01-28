February is American Heart Month with a focus of increasing awareness of heart disease.
AllianceHealth Woodward has put together the 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge and signing up will get you daily emails throughout Feburary featuring short and informative articles as well as a daily challenge to promote heart health.
Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 650,000 people each year, according to information from AllianceHealth.
It is estimated that in the U. S. one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease and about 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Nearly half of American adults suffer from high blood pressure, or hypertension, but only roughly 25 percent have their blood pressure under control.
“By adopting a healthy lifestyle, including not smoking, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol and treating high blood pressure, we can all reduce our risk for heart disease.” says Gabriel DeCarvalho, M.D.
To sign up for the Healthy Heart Challenge visit alliancehealthwoodward.com/heart-challenge.
