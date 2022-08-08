A Health and Wellness Fair will be held Thursday at the Woodward County Event Center.
The fair will be from 4 p.m through 8 p.m. and all ages are welcome.
“Linking community members with local resources is vital to keeping our community strong. Many local resources and services will be available to support the general health and wellness of our community,” said Andi Hopper with Project AWARE.
Resources available are: college and career exploration, mental health services, emergency responders, shot record checks, health department, physical fitness, haircuts, hospice and more.
Also on Thursday evening, Northwestern Oklahoma State University is holding an open house at 6 p.m. at the Woodward campus.
This event is for anyone who is interested in enrolling or anyone that is currently taking classes and their families. Hamburgers, hot dogs and cookies will be provided. Tours, door prizes and a help table for students with questions about enrollment will be available.
