With school starting soon, the District 1 County Health Departments encourage parents and guardians to schedule their children immunization appointments, before they head back into the classroom. To get Back-to-School ready and avoid the last-minute rush, the local County Health Departments have added immunization appointments to their clinic schedules.
“This summer has been quite busy for many parents and guardians, to ease the burden we are offering them the opportunity to get back-to-school ready with ease, including getting their children’s immunizations, shot records or obtaining birth certificates,” said Ashley Ferguson, District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrative Director. “Both the County Health Departments and our Mobile Wellness Unit have various clinic days scheduled for back-to-school immunizations to accommodate busy parents.”
To obtain shot records, parents and guardians can stop by in person at any local County Health Department or through the Oklahoma Immunization Information System Portal (OSIIS) at: osiis.health.ok.gov/osiis_public/Application/PublicPortal
Ordering birth certificates online is the fastest way to get a child’s birth records at: vitalchek.com/v/vital-records/Oklahoma or by calling 877-817-7364. Requests from a parent named on the record are typically issued in two business days and arrive in the mail typically within a week.
Parents or legal guardians must accompany all children under 18 years of age. Children through the age of 18 years old are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccine for Children program if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid (SoonerCare)-eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.
For more information on getting ready for back-to-school with ease visit: Oklahoma.gov/health/backtoschool
Back to School immunization clinic hours and immunization recommendations:
Beaver County Health Dept. – HWY 270 S., Beaver, (580) 625-3693
Open-Please call for appointment
Custer County Health Dept. Clinton – 3030 Custer Ave., Clinton, (580) 323-2100
Open-Please call for appointment
Custer County Health Dept. Weatherford – 220 N Bradley St, Weatherford, (580) 772-6417
Open-Please call for appointment
Harper County Health Dept. – 7th St, Oklahoma Ave. Suite 9, Laverne, (580) 921-2029
Open-Please call for appointment
Texas County Health Dept. – 1410 N. East St., Guymon, (580) 338-8544
Open-Please call for appointment
Woods County Health Dept. - 511 Barnes Ave., Alva, (580) 327-3192
Open-Please call for appointment
Woodward County Health Dept. – 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416
Open-Please call for appointment- After Hours Clinics July 31 and August 7 from 5-6 pm; appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome.
Mobile Wellness Unit—1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (405) 595-8025
August 1 from 10 am to 12 pm in Thomas; August 2 from 10 am to 2 pm in Freedom
