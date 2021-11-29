The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 432 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
In the first report since before Thanksgiving, the department says the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 660,040 in Oklahoma.
Numbers from past several days include 945 cases on Thursday, 2,112 on Friday and Saturday combined and 331 on Sunday, indicating a potential slowdown.
The number of deaths attributed in some fashion to COVID are 11,903 in Oklahoma, according to the Center for Disease Control.
The OSDH reports hospitalizations are at 479 with 154 in intensive care units.
Vaccination numbers are slowing going up with the health department reporting that as of Nov. 22, 54.8 percent of the state's population now fully vaccinated. That translates into 2,027,395 residents. A little over 342,000 residents have received a booster, or t hid vaccine.
According to its website, the health department's goal is to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate in the state.
In Woodward County, the fully vaccinated rate is between 30 and 40 percent and area counties range from 20-30 percent to 30-40 percent.
Total cases in Woodward proper is 2,576, according to the health department. Fort Supply has 943 total cases, Mooreland 291 and Sharon 53. Current active cases in Woodward are 52 and Mooreland has five active cases. There are no active cases in Fort Supply or Sharon.
Nationally, there have been 48.2 million cases with 777,417 deaths. Right at 59 percent of the nation's population is considered fully vaccinated - 86 percent of those 65 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.