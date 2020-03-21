• As of this advisory, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who took on an additional 300 tests for the state.
• Last night, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the State of Oklahoma's request for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and non-profit groups can apply for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Information for loan applications can be found at www.sba.gov/disaster.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, please contact your medical professional or call 211 for assistance.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
• Numbers: Positive tests 53; Negative tests 560; Pending results 144; Hospitalizations 10; Deaths 1
• By County: Canadian 2, Cleveland 12, Custer 1, Garvin 2, Grady 1, Jackson 1, Kay 3, Logan 1, McClain 1, Oklahoma 20, Pawnee 2, Payne 1, Tulsa 5, Washington 1.
