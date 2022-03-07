The light is nearing as the end of the pandemic tunnel approaches. Oklahoma State Department of Health released information Monday regarding the endemic phase.
Throughout the transition there will be gradual changes to how and when OSDH reports some of its data. “Starting this week, we will discontinue the daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts. Instead data will be released on Thursdays. The weekly report will provide an average based on weekly accumulations,” the OSDH Release stated.
The weekly epidemiology report will continue and will also be released on Thursdays. “Adjusting data reporting will be an evolving process that ensures we are monitoring key data in Oklahoma and across the country to best prepare for possible surges,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “I want to reassure Oklahomans that we will continue to be vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 and the safety of all the communities we serve.”
This change will allow the OSDH to focus on key metrics that more accurately represent the impact of disease in the community, like hospitalizations. “As we begin moving toward the endemic phase of the pandemic, we are well equipped to battle future possible surges and if seen fit can bring back daily data reports,” OSDH report concluded.
