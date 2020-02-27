Westbound Hanks Trail will be closed between 34th St. and 48th St. in Woodward from 6 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Friday for pavement construction as part of the ongoing 34th St. project. Eastbound lanes will remain open to traffic. Drivers should plan ahead when traveling in the area to accommodate for additional travel time.
34th St. is southbound only between US-412/SH-15/Oklahoma Ave. and Hanks Trail/E0420 Rd. until the reconstruction is completed. This $8.5 million project was awarded to Cummins Construction Company Inc. in April 2018. The project is expected to complete by late summer 2020, weather permitting.
