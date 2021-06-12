Another county officers discussion on the county handbook will begin the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
A resolution for possibly approving the handbook is also on the agenda.
The board will also go over the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) audit review and classification of non-exempt and exempt employees.
Workers compensation insurance quotes will be discussed, as well as Woodward County zoning, permitting and/or enforcement.
Commissioners will consider certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority business High Bird Farms, NW Passage Industrial Park block 2 lot 2 Section 16 T22N R20W in District 3.
The board will consider authorizing the county treasurer to credit county general accounts the interest monies accrued from county highway funds for fiscal year 2021/2022.
A resolution determining the necessity to pay salary for each commissioner from the fiscal year 2021/2022 general fund will be considered.
Commissioners will consider county-wide contracts for fiscal year 2021/2022.
The board will consider a land lease with the City of Woodward on approximately 1.36 acres located in Section 31 T23N R20W behind the Woodward County Event Center.
A sealed bid will be considered for an extension of a pipe cross drain project over Doe Creak at Lat. N 36.57941 Long W-99.15687 degrees 77N160E0300000 in district 1.
An interlocal governmental agreement with the City of Woodward will be considered for answering of both 911 call for city and county in fiscal year 2021/2022.
Commissioners will consider a contract with Tax Management Associates, Inc. to assist the county in the performance of audits to verify the accuracy of business taxpayer listings of personal property for ad valorem taxation through June 20, 2021. Another contract with them will be considered for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
