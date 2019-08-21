Guthrie used a four-run third inning to take the lead and went on to edge the Boomers 7-6 in District 5A-2 softball Tuesday at the high school field.
The Bluejays improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the district while Woodward lost its first game of the season, falling to 7-1 and 3-1 in the district.
The third inning gave Guthrie a 5-3 lead and the Boomers stayed close but couldn’t get even over the final four frames.
Payton Rowley’s RBI double and a run-scoring single by Lizzy Hall helped stake the Boomers to a 3-1 lead after two innings.
Guthrie then took the lead and kept it. The Bluejays added a run in the fifth to make it 6-3.
Woodward countered with two in the bottom half as Jordyn Wadley singled, Makale Floyd tripled and Madison Gartrell delivered an RBI grounder.
After Guthrie made it 7-5 in the sixth, the Boomers tried to rally in the seventh.
Wadley led off with a double and eventually scored but the Boomers couldn’t get the tying run on base.
Hall started for the Boomers and Gartrell relieved during the third inning.
Next up for the Boomers is the Perry Tournament starting on Thursday.
*****
Tuesday’s softball scores of interest.
Cache 4, Anadarko 1; Canute 15, Cheyenne 0; Ringwood 12, Cherokee 0; Fairview 14, Watonga 0; Hammon 10, Seiling 2; Mooreland 7, Shattuck 3; Ringwood 13, OBA 9; Burns Flat-Dill City 10-10, Olustee-Eldorado 0-0; Weatherford 13,Clinton 10; El Reno 6, Duncan 1; Elgin 6, Elk City 5; Kremlin-Hillsdale, 9-8, Waynoka 1-0; Okeene 19, Timberlake 18; Pioneer 8, Covington-Douglas 5.
Arapaho-Butler 11, Thomas 8; Carl Albert 10, Shawnee 2; Lookeba-Sickles 9, Hollis 6; Laverne 9, Texhoma 6; Mangum 12, Sayre 0; Okeene 19, Timberlake 18
Tuesday's high school baseball scores
Haqmmon 13, Erick 0; Verden 1, Lomega 0; Navajo 2, Binger-Oney 1; Vici 13, Arapaho-Butler 3; Lookeba-Sickles 9, Canute 8
Monday’s softball games
Cache 9, Altus 1; Alva 12, Laverne 0; Arnett 12, Buffalo 0; Sentinel 6, Burns Flat-Dill City 4; Okarche 3, Calumet 0; Canute 4, Leedey 3; Shattuck 17, Cheyenne 10; Clinton 9, Hydro-Eakly 8; Covington-Douglas 10, Waukomis 8; Covington-Douglas 12, Drummond 8; Tuttle 8, Elk City 0; Fort Cobb-Broxton 11, Geary 1; Pioneer 14, Garber 2; Guymon 11, Beaver 3.
Hammon 6, Merritt 3; Hobart 13-15, Hooker 0-0; Vici 7, Mooreland 6; Ringwood 8, Mulhall-Orlando 4; Pioneer 21, Dover 6; Dale 13, Watonga 0; Weatherford 14, Mount Saint Mary 0; Elgin 12, Anadarko 0; Arapaho-Butler 9, Seiling 6; Bixby 6, Enid 1; Waukomis 8, Cimarron 0; Pioneer 14, Garber 2
Monday’s high school baseball scores
Calumet 6, Arapaho-Butler 2; Leedey 3, Canute 2; Cheyenne 3-20, Blair 2-12; Dale 12, Drummond 0; Vici 13, Hydro-Eakly 12
Monday’s volleyball score
Hennessey def. Sharon-Mutual, 17-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23.
