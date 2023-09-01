Very little went right for the Boomer football team on opening night.
Class 5A power Guthrie took advantage of favorable field position all night long to defeat Woodward 69-0 at Boomer Stadium.
The Bluejays went 80 yards in 9 plays to score on their opening possession and basically spent the rest of the game in Boomer territory.
Guthrie scored six more times in the first half with their drives starting on the Boomer 3, 13, 27, 33, 23 and 30 after turnovers and other miscues to build a 48-0 lead at the break.
Woodward’s highlights in the first half were a 56-yard kickoff return by Ace Long and a pair of interceptions by the defense that stopped Guthrie drives.
The Boomers got another interception early in the third period, but couldn’t do anything with it.
The Bluejays added a pair of touchdowns in the third period, then scored on a fumble return early in the fourth quarter.
Woodward got inside the Guthrie 20 once after Long’s big return and a penalty on the Bluejays. The Boomers, though, were unable to get any closer.
The Boomers will travel to Bethany next week.
Scoreboard
Class B-C
Turpin 62, Tyrone 12
Sharon-Mutual 52, Beaver 6
Canton 34, Geary 6
Garber 64, Summit Christian 14
Okeene 38, Waynoka 28
Dewar 52, Cherokee 6
Elkhart, Kan. 28, Boise City 22
Waukomis 52, Buffalo 14
Seiling 52, Cyril 6
Class A
Fairview 42, Chisholm 0
Minco 35, Mooreland 0
Carnegie 26, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Hooker 36, Wheeler 16
Gruver 36, Texhoma 20
Pawhuska 54, Cashion 6
Hobart 44, Watonga 0
Class 4A
Weatherford 37, Kingfisher 17
Elk City28, Bridge Creek 8
McGuinness 28, Clinton 0
Class 5A
Piedmont 14, El Reno 6
Elgin 76, Anadarko 0
Class 6A
Enid 29, Ponca City 27
