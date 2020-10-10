Guthrie rolled to a 28-7 lead in the first half and defeated the Boomers 38-21 in District 5A-2 football Saturday afternoon at Boomer Stadium.
The Bluejays, who had not played since Sept 11 due to an off-week and two COVID-19 cancelled games, improved to 4-0. The Boomers dropped their fifth straight game to start the season and are 0-2 in district games. Guthrie is 1-0 in the district.
Josh Rains and Isiah Hammons each scored twice to lead the Bluejays.
Sam Cheap tossed three touchdown passes for the Boomers, two to Max Cheap and one to Aaron Fraire.
Hammons gave Guthrie a 7-0 lead with an 18-yard run to cap a five-play 42-yard drive on the first possession.
After an interception, the Bluejays went 88 yards in just three plays as Rains got free for a 69-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead.
The Boomers answered with a 76-yard scoring drive capped by a 35-yard pass from Sam Cheap to Max Cheap, who made a nice catch despite being interfered with in the end zone. Daniel Pinckard's extra point made it 14-7.
After an exchange of punts, the Bluejays used a long drive to go ahead 21-7. Hammons got the last 15 yards for the score. The next Bluejay score was a two-yard run by Rains with less than a minute left in the half.
There was no scoring in the second half until late in the third period when the Bluejays got a 31-yard field goal for a 31-7 lead.
Max Cheap hauled in a 25-yard pass from Sam Cheap to trim the lead to 31-14 with 10:49 left, but the Bluejays answered with a touchdown drive a 38-14 advantage.
The Boomers final score came with no time left on the clock as a personal foul on Guthrie led to an untimed down and Frairie hauled in Sam Cheap's 12-yard pass, keeping his feet in bounds, for the final touchdown.
Sam Cheap finished 14-of-27 for 211 yards for most of the Boomers' offense.
Woodward faces a short week as the Boomers host Lawton Eisenhower on Thursday. Eisenhower beat Guymon on Thursday for its first district win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.