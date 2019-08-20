Almost a year after the shooting of Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper Austin Ellis, suspect in the case Arturo Dejesus Ramirez, Jr. stood before District Judge Justin Eilers in Woodward County District Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to eight counts, three felonies and five misdemeanors.
The felony charges against Ramirez are shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while on felony probation, and eluding and endangering another. The misdemeanor counts are unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, breaking and entering, transporting an open container of liquor, and possession of controlled dangerous substance. Eilers read each count individually with Ramirez simply replying “guilty” to each one.
Ramirez also has a previous felony conviction from 2015 for assaulting an emergency medical technician in which he pled guilty and received a deferred sentence, according to court records.
While on patrol in Woodward early in the morning of Aug. 26, 2018, Ellis observed a man later identified as Ramirez not wearing a seatbelt. After activating emergency lights and attempting to initiate a traffic stop, Ramirez failed to yield, increasing speed and running traffic signals, according to the affidavit filed with the original charges.
In the parking lot of the Days Inn at 1212 U.S. Highway 183, multiple shots were fired and Ellis was struck in the abdomen. Returning fire, he struck Ramirez who then fled the scene. Ellis pursued to Western Avenue where Ramirez fled on foot, entering a residential property without permission, according to the affidavit.
OHP troopers apprehended Ramirez later that morning in the Kwick Rentals parking lot at 502 Northwest U.S. 270. Transported for medical care, Ramirez was later treated for injuries sustained in the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Ramirez was originally set for a jury trial to begin Sept. 3, but at the motion docket hearing last Thursday, Aug. 15, he announced his decision to enter a blind plea.
Ramirez also requested a pre-sentencing investigation.
District Attorney Christopher M. Boring asked that the pre-sentencing investigation be completed on or before Oct. 11. Eilers set the sentencing hearing for Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. Ramirez will then have 10 days after sentencing to withdraw his plea.
Possible penalties for the crimes include up to life in prison.
Ramirez has been in jail since the shooting.
As previously reported by the Woodward News, Ellis suffered a fractured rib and other injuries in addition to the round in the side of his bulletproof vest. He was treated in the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Six OHP troopers were present in court to observe the hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.