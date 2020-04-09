Easter Sunday is this weekend and, although the pandemic continues to limit gatherings, churches across the state are adapting to the times to keep their staff and congregation safe.
Check with your church to see how they plan to hold services. Many churches have moved to online platforms such as live streaming to continue worshiping together with their congregation. Others have gone to drive-in style, which can lead to gatherings larger than the recommended 10 people.
The City of Woodward understands that Easter is an important time for churches to gather but wants to ensure social distancing guidelines are kept.
A press release from the office of City Manager Alan Riffel addressed the issue Wednesday:
“Faith-based services that are provided through streaming or other technology have been declared essential by Governor Stitt’s Amended Executive Memorandum 2020-01 and may continue to hold services in that format. Some churches are also planning Easter drive-in services in their parking lots. The City of Woodward will not interfere with religious practices, but individuals shall stay in their vehicles and churches shall follow the physical distancing guidelines to protect themselves and others.”
