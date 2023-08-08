Woodward City Commissioners approved a number of ordinances and grants at their meeting Monday night.
A couple of the approvals were related to the State of Oklahoma 911 Management Authority Grant. One was funding 911 dispatchers to get new systems to allow people to send texts to 911, which includes images if needed. Another would fund training and call handling, including the new texting system.
Another was the American Rescue Plan Act Grant from the Oklahoma Water Resource Board which would give the City of Woodward $100,000 for any water projects.
In terms of resolutions, the first on the agenda changes highways in the city to have the speed limit changed from 35 to 40 miles per hour.
A couple of ordinances added some things that were accidentally left out of a renewal ordinance relating to duplicate license fee as well as penalty for failure to obtain occupation license, both were declared emergencies.
The annual lease agreement with Mewbourne Oil Company was approved.
Also approved was a Task Order (07) Agreement, allowing the West Woodward Airport’s new additions to be fully designed.
The most discussed agreement of the meeting was the Subsurface Easement Agreement with Clean Environment Solutions, LLC. The agreement will allow Clean Environment Solutions to compress carbon emissions into a liquid and disperse it underground. The drilling would be outside of town near CF Industries. This agreement plans to reduce Co2 emissions and have generally cleaner air.
