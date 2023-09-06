Woodward County Commissioners received some updates on grants from Dr. Tom Lucas at their weekly meeting Tuesday in the courthouse.
The meeting was on Tuesday this week due to the Labor Day holiday.
Lucas told commissioners the Quinlan Rural Water District REAP grant application to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has been submitted and confirmation was received. Grant announcements will be made the first week in November.
Lucas also told commissioners grants are available for school and campus safety/security equipment. Up to $50,000 is available and applications are due on Sept. 30.
Among projects that can be funded through the grants are door locks, access/entry control devices and systems, ballistic film for doors and windows, ballistic storm shelters, communications and video surveillance systems.
Another grant opportunity is available to all schools in Oklahoma. Schools are eligible for a $92,000 grant for a school resource officer and applications are due on Sept. 15. Lucas said Mooreland has applied for one of the grants and he said Fort Supply and Sharon-Mutual may be going together on an application.
Lucas said Woodward County is eligible for a Wildlife Defense Planning Grant with applications due Oct. 31. Funding could be used to develop a countywide plan for wildfire mitigation.
Lucas added that one prospective small industry/business was recently given a tour of the county and a second visit is likely.
Otherwise, commissioners went through mainly routine items.
They approved:
- Purchase order batch #23.
- Payroll for Sept. 8
- Monthly reports of county officers
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
