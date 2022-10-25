Gov. Kevin Stitt will be in Woodward for a few events on Friday.
According to a schedule forwarded by Rep. Carl Newton, the governor will be at a community breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the High Plains Technology Center. The breakfast, put on by the Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Foundation, is open to the public.
Stitt will also visit the highly successful TAP program at Woodward Middle School at 10 a.m. and will be at the Walker Mercantile on Main Street at 11 a.m.
Stitt is running for a second term as governor and is being challenged by Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the current State Superintendent of Schools.
