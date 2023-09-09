Congress is back in session.
You can decide whether that is good or bad news, but our national legislators do have some work to do – primarily passing spending bills to fund the government for the next fiscal year.
With that, words you will be hearing quite a bit over the next few weeks are “government shutdown” and “continuing resolution.”
Government shutdown means Congress couldn’t find a way to get its job done and parts of the government not funded will “shut down” if you will until the spending bills actually pass.
Continuing resolution is typically a short term fix to fun the government while legislators try to get their act together.
One of the two will happen around the end of September.
Of course, government shutdown isn’t all it seems. Over 80 percent of government is mandatory funding, which will not be affected during any shutdown. So basically we’re taking about a partial shutdown, which will still adversely affect many and cause inconvenience for others – especially if you are planning trips to national parks and such.
Now, how to avoid all this.
That’s simple, make Congress do what it is supposed to do – negotiate and settle on spending limits to fund the government.
It sounds simple, but in today’s Washington, D. C. climate nothing is simple.
Some lawmakers – we expect the more radical on each side of the aisle - see a benefit in forcing a partial shutdown as it will pump up their base. Or some feel they will come out winners in a showdown.
They’re wrong. It just makes them look incompetent.
In the end their constituents and others will see one thing – legislators avoiding their responsibility and instead posing for the cameras or whatever rightwing or leftwing website they inhabit.
Here’s the deal that many refuse to realize.
Governing means working together. Every side isn’t going to get what it wants.
Until we or the people we elect figure that out, we will continue to wait and watch the limited government shutdown dance or continuing resolutions or whatever officials can some up with.
Of course, lawmakers could surprise us and actually do their duty.
That would be refreshing, or a miracle.
