WEATHERFORD – Julio Gomez won the individual championship at 113 pounds to lead the Woodward Boomers in the Max Dippel Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Gomez, a state tournament qualifier last year, pinned all three of his opponents in the bracket round to claim the title. For the weekend, Gomez won five matches, four by fall.
The Boomers got second place finishes from Jake Aguirre at 120 pounds and Hayden Hilyer at 144 pounds. Aguirre pinned his first two opponents on Saturday before losing a decision to Hunter Jackson of Elgin.
Hilyer had three pins leading to the championship match where he dropped a 6-4 overtime decision to Jason Klassen of Weatherford.
The Boomers also got a third place finishes from James Haney at 126 pounds and L. J. Mason at 190 pounds.
In the team standings, the Boomers finished fourth with 191.5 points. Elgin won the tournament by a wide margin with Weatherford second and Amarillo Gold third.
Wrestling
Weatherford Tournament
Woodward results on Friday
106 – Kash Elston pinned by Dylan Renna, Weatherford, 1:31; pinned Drew Ensey Hobart, 0:35; pinned by Gunner McConlogue, Canyon, 0:57.
113 – Julio Gomez dec. Alberto Rodriguez, Clinton, 7-1; pinned Os Ramos, Kingfisher, 0:49
120 – Jake Aguirre pinned Brandon Rodriguez, Clinton, 2:00; dec. Zarion Kraft, Bridge Creek, 11-7.
126 – Christian Gipson pinned Patrick Buchanan, Geary, 0:11; pinned by Dylan Brown, Elgin, 3:08; pinned Berek Buckaloo, Weatherford, 3:22.
126 – James Haney pinned by Ty Hutchinson, Amarillo Gold, 2:41; pinned by Cage Hill, Weatherford, 4:49.
132 – Ethan Snyder pinned by Grant Browning, Kingfisher, 1:40; pinned Asa Gregory, Bridge Creek, 0:18; pinned Cody Sanchez, Geary, 0:13.
138 – Jair Bencoma pinned by William Fleming, Carl Albert, 1:59; pinned Jace Johnson, Kingfisher, 4:24.
144 – Hayden Hilyer pinned Bray Bradley, Canyon, 1:45; pinned Blake Janessen, Bridge Creek, 1:02.
157 – Wyatt Holloway pinned Conner Bates, Carl Albert; pinned Hayden Nix, Bushland, 0:45; pinned by Alvis Bryson, Weatherford, 1:55.
165 – Jessiah Baeza pinned Gabe Dittmeyer, Elgin, 2:20; pinned Krae Manning, Mangum, 0:31; pinned Jarmaques Dye, Hobart, 4:15.
190 – LJ Mason pinned Gunnar Smith, Weatherford, 4:00; pinned Elijah Luna, Amarillo Black, 4:24; pinned Karter Mahoney, Hobart, 2:40.
215 – Jaden Koch pinned by Jaxon Gregory, Weatherford, 3:36; pinned Aydon Salazar, Hobart, 0:29.
Woodward results on Saturday
106 – Kash Elston pinned by Gavin Chambers, Amarillo Gold, 3:25; pinned Dax Behne, Weatherford, 0:47; pinned by Chambers, 2:36. Fourth place.
113 – Julio Gomez pinned Jaycob Banda, Amarillo Gold, 0:16; pinned Os Ramos, Kingfisher, 0:41. Julio Gomez pinned Alberto Rodriguez, Clinton, 2:58. First place.
120 – Julio Aguirre pinned Alston Martin, Weatherford, 2:12; pinned Ace Garcia, Canyon, 3:23; lost to Hunter Jackson, Elgin, 8-1. Second place.
126 – Christian Gipson pinned by Tristan Cardenas, Clinton, 1:26; def. Trent Carter, Hobart, 10-7; def. Cage Hill, Weatherford, 11-9; pinned by James Haney, Woodward, 2:43. Fourth place
126 – James Haney pinned by Dylan Brown, Elgin, 0:48; pinned Berek Buckaloo, Weatherford, 1:46; pinned Ty Hutchison, Amarillo Gold, 0:57; pinned Gipson, 2:43. Third place.
132 – Ethan Snyder pinned by Nino Vidic, Elgin, 3:23; pinned Blake Keller, Carl Albert, 2:11; def. Jacob Hall, Carl Albert, by forfeit; pinned by Trent Blackshere, Amarillo Gold, 1:40; pinned Bryar Burks, Canyon, 3:07. Fifth place.
138 – Jair Bencoma pinned by Bryson Ray, Canyon, 2:28; pinned by Zander Musick, Clinton, 4:55.
144 – Hayden Hilyer pinned Trey Self, Hobart, 1:28; pinned Logan Gonzales, Amarillo Gold, 1:31; pinned Will McGee, Mangum, 2:56; lost to Jason Klassen, Weatherford, 6-4 (overtime). Second place.
157 – Wyatt Holloway pinned by Colt Cruth, Canyon, 2:44; def. By Luke Tacker, Hobart, 6-2.
165 – Jessiah Baeza pinned by Brit Graves, Clinton, 1:09; pinned Malachi Colston, Canyon, 1:59; pinned Krae Manning, Mangum, 1:29; pinned by David Tillery, Bridge Creek, 1:53; tech fall James Atha, Bushland, 15-0. Fifth place.
190 – L. J. Mason pinned Isaiah McDow, Clinton, 0:41; lost to Caden Longstreet, Carl Albert, 9-2; pinned Gunnar Smith, Weatherford, 0:49; def. Baron Hill, Bushland, 10-6; def. Marcus Wilson, Clinton, 4-2. Third place.
215 – JaydenKoch pinned by Shooter Mayab, Hobart, 1:05; pinned Aydon Salzar, Hobart, 0:42; pinned by Trey Williams, Mangum, 1:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.