The annual Kiwanis Golden W ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Woodward High School commons.
Since 1967, the Woodward Kiwanis Club has recognized students nominated for memberships in the Oklahoma High School Honor Society. These honor students have achieved a grade point average that puts in them in the top 10 percent of their classes in grades 9-12.
Each year, one senior student is selected to receive the Gold W Award, selected from rules using both academic grades and class difficulty.
On Tuesday, freshmen through seniors will be recognized at the presentation ceremony.
This year’s speaker is Bo Hannaford, the president of Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Hannaford was appointed as Northwestern’s president on July 1,2022. His professional career started in 1993 and he joined Northwestern in 2011.
Students to be recognized at the ceremony include
Seniors
Maria Altamirano Lares, Blair Brouwers, Brayden Bruehl, Nicole Caballero, Samuel Cheap, Jacee Childers, Luis Corral, Evan Dunn, Camille Frederick, Elizabeth Friend, Madison Green, Shawn Harris, Jose Hernandez, Talbot Iliff, Josie Jones, Lisandro Lares, Xiomara Marquez, Ethan Matt, Jubelqui Miramontes, Thessaly Pfeifer, Presley Pruett, Catalina Ramirez, Caden Reid, Christian Rosales, Olivia Shuyler, Jude Spaeth, Kaylan Swindle, Lorna Waggoner, Halle Waibel, Kendal Wells, Veronica Zwink
Juniors
Charles Brydon, Alondra Cano, Carina Chen, Brynn Custar, Jessica Davis, Alisha Graff, Dayne Harris, Emma Heckart, Micah Heflin, Cristina Hernandez, Lillian Higareda, Autumn Jones, Michael Logan, Barrett Love, Veronica Martinez, Don Meinders, Riley Moore, Peyton Newby, Cole Parker, Breanna Reaves, Melanie Rosales, Lillian Talley, Zane Waibel, Zane Wasson
Sophomores
Jessiah Baeza, Kasen Boren, Mason Boring, Christopher Brown, Waylon Brown, Jack Case, Aleah Chase, Alex Chen, Sidney Crain, Drew Elliott, Fernando Estrada, Emalee Fair, Madison Graf, Ethan Green, Zackary Harris, Marley Hendrickson, Jacy Iliff, Caden Lawellin, Cooper Littau, Macie Matt Tracen McCoy, Olivia Pingry, Connor Price, Carter Reid, Zoey Roberts, Cheyenne Semmel, Kash Shipley, Valeria Vera Nunez, Matteson White.
Freshmen
Julio Aguirre, Bastion Baker, Jeremy Bencomo Corinas, Brayden Boren, Carson Brooks, Hannah Brown, Jakobe Brown, Logan Brown, Hadley Carey, Avery Case, Benjamin Cheap, Jimmy Chen, Kamber Clark, Khloe Clemence, Jaime Cornejo, Denym Crabtree, Dathan Custar, Ayva Denson, Haven Dirks, Claire Edwards, Lauren Elliott, Andy Figueroa, Brianna Flores, Adelyn Friend, Addyson Gartrell, Sean Gill, Caden Grunewald, Cooper Hack, Kyson Halley, Madison Harmon, Dawson Heckart, Jonathan Hidalgo Roriguez, Lauren Hodgden, Paige Howell, Hunter Huckaba, Brannon Jackson.
Madison Keith, Joshwa Kelly, Ashlynn Kenyon, Karlee Kidd, Camryn Koch, Alexa Lares, Lillie Lewis, Nathan Lewis, Josie Littau, Ace Long, Aaron Loredo, Makayla McClendon, Parker McDonald, Abby Mead, Benjamin Meinders, Lexi Mendell, Ava Miller, Madeline Nutter, Bo Patten, Angel Ponce, Gabriel Poole, Gabriel Porter, Nathaniel Reed, Yadira Reyes, Kaybrie Rivera, Zaira Rochha, Alexis Rodgers, Anika Rolland, Kash Rose, Ruben Salazar, Calle Sheppard, Holden Simmons, Cameron Sutton, Melany Vital Tena, Sophie Weber, Holly Winn, Rosa Zelaya.
