Glenpool’s girls and the Nathan Hale boys won the championships at the Fourth Compass Athletics Winter Classic basketball tournament Saturday night at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Four players scored in double figures as Glenpool improved to 5-0 with a 65-47 win over the host Woodward Boomers.
In the boys final, Nathan Hale pulled away late to down Yukon 68-49.
The girls game was all Glenpool from the start. The Warriors opened up a 16-8 lead in the first period and stretched the margin throughout the game.
Tournament MVP Tyra McKinney had 14 points as did Jordan Blades. The leading scorer in the game was Aaliyah Shawnee who had 16 points, all in the second half after missing much of the first half due to foul trouble.
Woodward had a big night from All-Tournament selection Thessaly Pfeifer with 30 points, her second 30-point plus performance in the tournament. Averi Edwards added nine points, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer five, Lily Luckett two and Riley Moore one.
The Boomers fell to 3-2.
In the boys final, Kabron Lewis scored 24 to lead Nathan Hale. Dylan Snow had 17 for Yukon.
Damario Adams of Nathan Hale was the tournament MVP.
Yukon girls and Guthrie boys took third place honors.
Woodward’s boys won the consolation bracket with a 54-34 decision over Hoops for Christ.
All-Tournament selection Kash Shipley led a balanced attack with 13 ponts, Caden Reid scored 11 and Kyle Martin 10.
Carter Reid chipped in eight points, Joshua Hagemeier scored six, Nathan Neill four and Hunter Moseley two.
The Boomer teams will host Dodge City on Tuesday. Varsity girls start at 6:30 p.m. and boys at 8 p.m.
Woodward’s wrestlers started their season off in a big way, winning the Newkirk Dual Tournament over the weekend.
The Boomers swept their pool matches over Cleveland (56-34), Morrision (54-30) and Newkirk (45-46), then edged traditional power Tonkawa 42-39 in the championship match.
The Boomers will be at a tournament in Weatherford on Friday and Saturday.
Saturday basketball scores
High school girls
Seiling 59, Alva 34
Weatherford 46, Anadarko 43
Lomega 80, Arnett 53
Arapaho-Butler 44, Canute 42
Hennessey 36, Blackwell 33
Erick 36, Blair 30
Boise City 40, Felt 23
Calumet 39, Fairview 37
Okeene 34, Cherokee 25
Frontier 49, Chisholm 31
Covington-Douglas 54, Pond Creek-Hunter 45
Dover 35, Pioneer 33
Drummond 47, Kremlin-Hillsdale 46
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 48, Vici 37
Garber 32, Hooker 29
Goodwell 36, Booker, Texas 17
Merritt 47, Hammon 45
Leedey 43, Sentinel 35
Ringwood 39, DCLA 25
Turpin 38, Sayre 37
Texhoma 43, Waukomis 33
Thomas 38, Fort Cobb-Broxton 29
Tyrone 48, Stratford, Texas 31
High school boys
Catoosa 100, Alva 88
Arapaho-Butler 39, Canute 31
Billings 30, Sharon-Mutual 21
Texhoma JV 45, Boise City 39
Burlington 52, Cimarron 32
Calumet 71, Lomega 47
Canton 43, Okeene 39
Cheyenne-Reydon 58, Merritt 42
Chisholm 67, Blackwell 31
Pond Creek-Hunter 71, Covington-Douglas 58
Crescent 44, Cherokee 36
Dover 61, Mulhall-Orlando 30
Hollis 59, Erick 46
Sayre 47, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 43
Garber 63, Ripley 42
Goodwell 64, Booker, Texas 31
Hennessey 59, Regent Prep 22
Okarche 65, Hooker 58
Leedey 49, Sentinel 45
Texhoma 58, Mooreland 42
Ringwood 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 56
Timberlake 37, Drummond 35
Mangum 49, Thomas 38
Turpin 63, Vici 52
Stratford, Texas 40, Tyrone 36
Waukomis 56, Mooreland JV 38
