Glenpool’s girls and the Nathan Hale boys won the championships at the Fourth Compass Athletics Winter Classic basketball tournament Saturday night at Boomer Fieldhouse.

Four players scored in double figures as Glenpool improved to 5-0 with a 65-47 win over the host Woodward Boomers.

In the boys final, Nathan Hale pulled away late to down Yukon 68-49.

The girls game was all Glenpool from the start. The Warriors opened up a 16-8 lead in the first period and stretched the margin throughout the game.

Tournament MVP Tyra McKinney had 14 points as did Jordan Blades. The leading scorer in the game was Aaliyah Shawnee who had 16 points, all in the second half after missing much of the first half due to foul trouble.

Woodward had a big night from All-Tournament selection Thessaly Pfeifer with 30 points, her second 30-point plus performance in the tournament. Averi Edwards added nine points, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer five, Lily Luckett two and Riley Moore one.

The Boomers fell to 3-2.

In the boys final, Kabron Lewis scored 24 to lead Nathan Hale. Dylan Snow had 17 for Yukon.

Damario Adams of Nathan Hale was the tournament MVP.

Yukon girls and Guthrie boys took third place honors.

Woodward’s boys won the consolation bracket with a 54-34 decision over Hoops for Christ.

All-Tournament selection Kash Shipley led a balanced attack with 13 ponts, Caden Reid scored 11 and Kyle Martin 10.

Carter Reid chipped in eight points, Joshua Hagemeier scored six, Nathan Neill four and Hunter Moseley two.

The Boomer teams will host Dodge City on Tuesday. Varsity girls start at 6:30 p.m. and boys at 8 p.m.

Woodward’s wrestlers started their season off in a big way, winning the Newkirk Dual Tournament over the weekend.

The Boomers swept their pool matches over Cleveland (56-34), Morrision (54-30) and Newkirk (45-46), then edged traditional power Tonkawa 42-39 in the championship match.

The Boomers will be at a tournament in Weatherford on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday basketball scores

High school girls

Seiling 59, Alva 34

Weatherford 46, Anadarko 43

Lomega 80, Arnett 53

Arapaho-Butler 44, Canute 42

Hennessey 36, Blackwell 33

Erick 36, Blair 30

Boise City 40, Felt 23

Calumet 39, Fairview 37

Okeene 34, Cherokee 25

Frontier 49, Chisholm 31

Covington-Douglas 54, Pond Creek-Hunter 45

Dover 35, Pioneer 33

Drummond 47, Kremlin-Hillsdale 46

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 48, Vici 37

Garber 32, Hooker 29

Goodwell 36, Booker, Texas 17

Merritt 47, Hammon 45

Leedey 43, Sentinel 35

Ringwood 39, DCLA 25

Turpin 38, Sayre 37

Texhoma 43, Waukomis 33

Thomas 38, Fort Cobb-Broxton 29

Tyrone 48, Stratford, Texas 31

High school boys

Catoosa 100, Alva 88

Arapaho-Butler 39, Canute 31

Billings 30, Sharon-Mutual 21

Texhoma JV 45, Boise City 39

Burlington 52, Cimarron 32

Calumet 71, Lomega 47

Canton 43, Okeene 39

Cheyenne-Reydon 58, Merritt 42

Chisholm 67, Blackwell 31

Pond Creek-Hunter 71, Covington-Douglas 58

Crescent 44, Cherokee 36

Dover 61, Mulhall-Orlando 30

Hollis 59, Erick 46

Sayre 47, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 43

Garber 63, Ripley 42

Goodwell 64, Booker, Texas 31

Hennessey 59, Regent Prep 22

Okarche 65, Hooker 58

Leedey 49, Sentinel 45

Texhoma 58, Mooreland 42

Ringwood 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 56

Timberlake 37, Drummond 35

Mangum 49, Thomas 38

Turpin 63, Vici 52

Stratford, Texas 40, Tyrone 36

Waukomis 56, Mooreland JV 38

