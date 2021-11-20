A recent survey by AAA indicates that higher gas prices may affect travel plans of some Oklahomans for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The survey, released on Nov. 16, indicated that 70 percent of state residents will celebrate near home (not planning to drive 50 miles or more). Last year with COVID-19 concerns high and no vaccine available, 81 percent indicated they would stay home.
Gas prices in Oklahoma, while still among the lowest in the nation, are $1.18 higher than a year ago. In Woodward, the price at most stations is $2.99 a gallon. Nationally, the gas price averages $3.42 a gaollon.
"Thanksgiving travelers see COVID in the rear view mirror and they are looking forward to returning to the pre-pandemic tradition of gathering with family and friends," said Leslie Gamble, AAA spokesperson. "Travelers should expect - and plan for - both the roadways and airports to be as busy as ever."
The poll showed only 10 percent felt traveling over Thanksgiving posed a "significant risk" for COVID where last year the number was nearly 30 percent.
Historically, gas prices have not kept travelers home, but younger Oklahoma motorists - ages 18 to 24 - who said they are not traveling, cited higher pas prices as a key factor. Around 40 percent said it is impacting their decision.
If you are traveling and run into problems, AAA will be able to help. AAA Oklahoma says it is expecting to rescue some 3,000 members over the holiday weekend with most requiring a tow.
Drivers are reminded to always slow down and move over for AAA two truck drivers, other emergency first responders and the motorists they are assisting on the side of the road, AA said.
"In addition to fixing flat tires, dead batteries and mechanical issues, AAA will respond to hundreds of motorists who have locked themselves out of their vehicle," Gamble said. "Holiday travel provides ample opportunity for distraction. AAA is urging everyone to slow down and pay attention so you can get where you are going safely and without incident."
Before any long trip, AAA urges vehicle inspections by professionals to check key components like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels. Whether you are traveling a distance or staying local, minimize the risk of spending precious time over your Thanksgiving holiday stranded along the roadside by making sure your vehicle is ready, AAA says.
The organization estimates more than 53.4 million people will travel this years, the highest single increase since 2005 and up 13 percent from 2020.
