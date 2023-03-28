Average gasoline prices in Oklahoma have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Prices in Oklahoma are 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $2.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.10/g.
The price in Woodward continues to remain steady at $3.09 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.