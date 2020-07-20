(July 20, 2020) - Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 4.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 59.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma is priced at $1.59/g today while the most expensive is $2.35/g, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.59/g while the highest is $2.35/g, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18/g today. The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back ten years:
July 20, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 20, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
July 20, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
July 20, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
July 20, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 20, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
July 20, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
July 20, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)
July 20, 2011: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
July 20, 2010: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Oklahoma City- $1.87/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $1.88/g.
Tulsa- $1.87/g, up 8.3 cents per gallon from last week's $1.79/g.
Amarillo- $1.87/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $1.79/g.
The price in Woodward has stayed primarily in the $1.99/g range.
"Similar to watching the Cubs game last night with a quiet and empty stadium, gasoline prices have been quiet last week as markets await the next chapter in the coronavirus situation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As cases continue to rise, the likelihood rises that gas prices will stabilize and demand may continue to see small decreases, which is the name of the game behind gas prices. I wouldn't expect much movement until we either see more states being impacted again or we see cases start to drop, either one would provide clarity to where we stand now. For now, motorists are still 'stuck' with the lowest summer gas prices in 16 years."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
