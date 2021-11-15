High gasoline prices aren’t significantly curbing consumption which remains strong, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
In the process, inventories for gasoline, diesel and heating oil have decreased over all. Gasoline is down four percent below the five-year average for this time of year, with diesel and heating oil down six percent. Total oil stocks in the U.S. are down 9.7 percent from last year, according to De Haan.
Midwest gas prices rose from $3.213 to $3.257 last week, which is $1.289 more than a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Diesel prices went down a just a bit from $3.639 to $3.631 in the midwest over the last two weeks. That’s still up $1.292 from a year ago, according to EIA.
Monday afternoon gas was $3 per gallon in Woodward.
According to EIA, the November short term energy outlook remains uncertain.
