GAGE - A room full of concerned citizens met the Gage Board of Trustees for their regular session Monday evening at the town office on Main Street.
The board discussed options for an audit of financial records. Trustee Deby Hallmark suggested a Proof of Cash Audit. Mayor Robert Ford voiced concern over the expense of such an audit.
“Better just kind of tell it, you know, what's came in (and) gone out, make sure it's all balanced,” Hallmark said. “Something needs to be done so we can move forward.”
Ford suggested Municipal Attorney Ryan Meacham from Clinton conduct a less expensive audit.
“We can have them do more things if we want to look at specific things,” Ford said. “At a less cost to the town as opposed to having a full on audit by an outside accountant.”
Trustee Logan Green stated the goal to be to provide better financial transparency to the citizens represented.
The board approved having an audit of the Town of Gage financial records with an auditor to be named at a later date.
Twyla Spinelli was approved as a volunteer to assist the Town Clerk/Treasure with organizing the office of non-confidential material.
There was a lengthy discussion on the reconsideration of approval of the trout stocking request by Jarod and Tanja Pancher made under the trade name of Gage.
“The Panchers have been working with a town engaged for quite some time now to restock the artesian lake,” Ford said. “And they put a lot of effort into it, got a lot of assistance from other groups in town and from private citizens.”
“We went to Department of Wildlife, got their opinions, got their expertise. They know the water quality out there,” Tanja Pancher said. “They were the ones who said we should put trout in the lake.”
According to Ford, people have been stocking the lake for years and it's always turned out OK. Several of the trustees said the Panchers have done a good job taking care of the lake and thanked them. There was no action taken on the item.
Gage Fire Chief Darren Tolle addressed the board about possible Labor Day festivities at the artesian lake. He listed several activity ideas they’d like to have throughout the day for families to enjoy.
“Just kind of help us out to recoup that money that we missed out on the Fourth,” Tolle said. “Do it all by donation. And that's kind of our appreciation and give back to the town as well.”
While the board seemed favorable toward the idea, they tabled the item to check on liability insurance. They hope to have a decision for the Fire Department at a special meeting on August 6 at 7 p.m.
The board discussed possible improvements on the airport. Taking no action for further information, trustees said they would look into the cost of a new hangar and make some repairs to invest in what Ford called a focal point of the community.
An executive session to consider potential improprieties of former employees was canceled.
An executive session was then called for the purpose of discussing the employment of the Fire Chief in which no action was taken.
During public comments, there was a general outrage among the those present.
“Mr. Tolle is an outstanding man,” Don Cole, a citizen, offered. “I take offense.”
The board then went into executive session, inviting Meacham to join them concerning a lawsuit that has been filed against the town by their former Municipal Attorney Mike Able. Trustees then approved authorizing Meacham to negotiate for them.
During public comments, a citizen suggested background checks for anyone who works for the Town of Gage.
The board authorized applying for a gas credit card since the Gage Quick Stop will no longer be accepting credit from the town after Aug. 24.
During public comments, one citizen voiced frustration over items on the agenda stating, “Optional participation” for the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
While reviewing purchase orders, Trustee Don Creed updated the board on a project that came in under budget. Bridge lumber will be credited approximately $1,200 from Star Lumber.
The board also approved a $1,500 transfer of funds from the facilities countless account to the general fund to cover salary expenses for public works.
