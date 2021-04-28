Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is $25 billion in funds provided directly to states, U.S. Territories, local governments, and Indian tribes to assist households experiencing financial hardship due to covid, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The Community Cares Partners (CCP), a part of the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is the resource center distributing the $254 million ERAP that is Oklahoma’s allotment.
According to CCP, area residents could qualify if they are behind on rent or utility bills, received a past due notice, and have lost income since March 13, 2020.
Woodward County District 2 Commissioner Clint White is concerned that only two residents in the area have applied.
“And they've been awarded $10,207,” White said. “There's a lot of money out there. And if we don't get this money spent. Sixty-five percent of that has to be spent by Sept. 31, and the rest by Dec. 31, and if not this money that the state has is going to go back to the federal government.”
The money, once awarded, goes directly a landlord or to a utility provider.
CCP is encouraging landlords, tenants and community leaders to help spread the word, encouraging residents to apply for assistance.
Those applying must provide documentation, including copies of ID, utility bills, lease and income or unemployment information.
Applications should be submitted as soon as possible at okccp.org.
Computers are available at the library for public use. The library also has a way to copy and email documents if the user has an email address.
