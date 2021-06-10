Roughstock cowboys joined the fun at the Woodward Elks Rodeo on Wednesday night.
Jate Frost rode the Beutler and Son bull Jake Friend to an 84.5 for the lead in that event. In fact, he was the only rider to complete the eight seconds. Several others were bucked off just short of completing a qualified ride.
In saddle bronc, Kirk Thomson road the famed horse No Show Jones for an 86 to take a commanding lead. Kole Ashbacher is in second place with an 81.5 ride.
Will Martin leads the bareback riders with a 73.
Otherwise, there was not a lot of movement in the timed events after Tuesday's slack produced some blistering performances.
Shelley Morgan, second in the world standings, timed 17.24 in the barrel racing to move into second behind Kyle Scribner's 17.01 from Tuesday.
Hayes Smith and Justin Davis had a 5.1 second run to take third place in team roping and Madison Outhier moved into sixth in breakaway roping with a 3.1 second run.
A broken barrier ruined Tyson Durfey's 8.3 second run in calf roping, which would have given him the lead. Instead the 10-second penalty pushed his time to 18.3 and well out of the money.
Jeff Miller had a 3.9 second run to move into a tie for fifth in steer wrestling.
The rodeo continues on Thursday and will go through Saturday.
Woodward Elks Rodeo leaders after Wednesday's performance.
Bareback riding
1, Will Martin, 73. 2, Ty Blessing, 69. 3, Dylan Riggins, 65.
Saddle bronc riding
1, Kirk Thomson, 86. 2, Kole Ashbacher, 81.5. 3, Jacob Kammerer, 70. 4, Sam Martin, 59.
Bull riding
Jate Frost, 84.5.
Steer wrestling
1, Dakota Eldridge, 3.4. 2, Clayton Hass, 3.7. 3, Curtis Cassidy and Joe Nelson, 3.8. 5, Jay Wiliamson and Jeff Miller, 3.9. 7, Jacob Edler, Marcus Theriot and Logan Wiseman, 4.1.
Team roping leaders
1, Dustin Egusquiza-Travis Graves, 4.7. 2, Curry Kirchner-Austin Rogers, 4.8. 3, Hayes Smith-Justin Davis, 5.1. 4, Joshua Torres-Jonathan Torres, 6.1. 5, Jake Clay-Rance Doyle, 6.7. 6, Jesse Stipes-Casey Stipes, 7.0. 7, Casey Hicks-Steve Orth, 7.1. 8, Nelson Wyatt-Levi Lord, 9.5..
Tie down roping
1, Shane Hanchey, 8.4. 2, Beau Cooper and Eli Barger, 8.5. 4, Tyler Prcin and Weston Hughes, 8.8. 6, Tyler Milligan and Ty Harris, 8.9. 8, Ryan Jarrett, Will Howell and Neil Dove, 9.0.
Barrel racing
1, Kylee Scribner, 17.01. 2, Shelley Morgan, 17.24. 3, Dena Kirkpatrick, 17.29. 4, Cindy Smith and Hailey Kinsel, 17.31. 6. Shali Lord, Timber Allenbrand and Taylor Reazin, 17.32.
Breakaway roping
1, Georgie Lage, 2.8. 2, Christi Braudrick, 2.9. 3, Bailey Bates, Emma Charleston and Darcy Good, 3.0. 6, Madison Outhier, 3.1. 7, Samantha Fulton and Loni Lester, 3.2.
Steer roping
First round: 1, Bryce Davis, 11.7, $1,675. 2, Rocky Patterson, 13.0, $1.386. 3, Scott Snedecor, 13.5, $1,097. 4, Jason Stockton, 13.6, $809. 5, Shay Good, 14.6, $520. 6, Cody Lee and Corey Ross, 15.3, $144.
Second round: 1, Taylor Santos, 13.1, $1,675. 2, John E. Bland, 13.4, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty and Jess Tierney, 13.5, $953. 5, Cody Lee, 13.6, $520. 6, Coy Thompson, 14.0, $289.
Third round: 1, Dalton Walker, 11.2, $1,675. 2, Trent Johnson, 11.6, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty, 11.8, $1,097. 4, Vin Fisher and Cash Myers, 12.4, $644. 6, Thomas Smith, 12.5, $289.
Average: 1, Corey Ross, 43.6, $2,512. 2, Taylor Santos, 44.7, $2,079. 3, Mike Chase, 45.4, $1,646. 4 Rocky Patterson, 46.6, $1,213. 5, Brady Garten, 47.0, $780. 6, Cole Patterson 50.8, $433.
