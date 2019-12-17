Freedom’s Frontier Rodeo Company was recognized as 2019 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Stock Contractor of the Year and 2019 Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) Stock Contractor of the Year during the recently concluded Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas.
“We've come a long ways. We started at ground zero. We got a lot of great help here at Frontier Rodeo. So I mean that's what helped us get to where we are,” Manager Heath Stewart said. “The great help that we have and the hard work that we put into it.”
Frontier Rodeo Company has consistently produced top ranking stock since 2005 and has been nominated PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year since 2012.
“We won Stock Contractor of the Year for the fifth straight year in a row,” Stewart said. “We had a good finals. We won three go-rounds out there.”
Frontier Rodeo’s saddle bronc, Medicine Woman, has been a winning ride since 2010 taking some cowboys on 91 and 92 point rides.
“Medicine Woman won reserve bucking horse of the year (2019).” Stewart said. “For the past four years, we've taken more livestock to the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) than any contractor has.”
Highlighting Frontier Rodeo’s stock, RFD-TV calls The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas the world’s richest one-day event.
According to Stewart, Frontier Rodeo also puts on events, providing calves and steers for some of the WPRA timed events like team roping, breakaway roping, and tie-down roping.
“We do The American (rodeo) with a lot of the breakaway roping and things like that,” Stewart explained.
Every year, Frontier Rodeo Company takes semi-truck loads of bulls, horses, steers and calves to around 20 to 25 events. In summer, they average about eight truckloads of stock to each rodeo, according to Stewart.
“The normal rodeos, we always take at least four truckloads of stock. The American, the big rodeo in Arlington that has $2 million (payout in awards), we’ll probably have 15 to 18 truckloads of stock at it,” Stewart said. “We’ll haul anywhere from 26 to 28 head of horses on a truck. We go a long distance so we try to let them be as comfortable as they can be. Normally, the bulls go on a couple trucks and the horses go on a couple of trucks.”
Located just south of Alabaster Caverns, Frontier Rodeo Company runs about 350 head of bucking horses, 500 momma cows and 150 head of bucking bulls, in addition to the 30 to 35 head of saddle horses they keep on the place, according to Stewart. Starting with only 10 horses, they’ve developed a winning breeding program.
This year, Frontier Rodeo had 19 head of livestock selected to take to the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Nine of the horses were ranch raised in their breeding program.
Frontier Rodeo is a big part of the community as well, with 10 full time employees and another several seasonal hands. They also help in the community when they see a need.
When the Nov. 26 wildfire threatened Mooreland, they were there to help evacuate horses from the White Horse Ranch.
“We were down there just helping out,” Stewart said. “We try to help our neighbors and the surrounding areas any way we can.”
Frontier Rodeo Company has earned more than just national recognition. According to District 1 Woodward County Commissioner Troy White, Frontier Rodeo Company is always there to help.
“My hat’s off to Frontier Rodeo Company,” White said. “Woodward County residents should be proud we have Frontier Rodeo Company here. Not only is Frontier Rodeo Company the top PRCA stock contractor in the United States, but Heath Stewart and the crew are great neighbors and always willing to help in wildfires or any other disaster. Oftentimes Heath is the first phone call I get offering any kind of help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.