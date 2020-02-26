OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society announced Wednesday that Friends of Historic Fort Supply and the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum have been awarded grants through the new Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
"Historic Fort Supply and the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum play critical roles in preserving unique artifacts that tell the story of northwestern Oklahoma’s rich and unique history," said Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt. "These grants will provide much-needed resources to support the missions of these facilities."
The Friends of Historic Fort Supply has been awarded $3,591 to develop a sustainable tour guide and public accessiblity plan, which includes funding a contractor to act as a tour guide for the summer of 2020.
"The Friends of Historic Fort Supply is very grateful to the Oklahoma State Legislature for providing the funding to the Oklahoma Historical Society that enabled this grant," said Bob Rea, president of the Friends of Historic Fort Supply.
Rea said the grant will “ensure that one of the most significant historical sites in western Oklahoma will remain open during this coming summer."
The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum has been awarded $11,178 for the digitization of a portion of the McDonald Collection, allowing the museum to catalog, digitize and make available online a vast collection of photographic negatives, slides and prints in its collection.
Dr. Sharon G. Solloway, president of the museum board, said, "This funding allows us to continue the work of digitizing another 5,000 images from the museum’s McDonald Collection and making it accessible online. The 45,000 images contained in that collection from the McDonald Studio represent an important visual record of the people and history of northwest Oklahoma. The board and staff thank the Oklahoma State Legislature for its funding to the Oklahoma Historical Society in making this effort possible."
A total of just over $410,000 in grant funds will be distributed, with projects ranging from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming. "We are very pleased with how well this first cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program has gone," said Nicole Harvey, grants administrator. "Both the variety of projects and the number of applications submitted show that this program is not only necessary, but a game changer for the future of collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history in local communities across the state."
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.