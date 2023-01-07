Woodward games from Wheat Capital Classic

Boys

Woodward 62, Perry 53

Woodward – Kash Shipley 26, Caden Reid 10, Carter Reid 12, Kyle Martin 6, Hunter Moseley 6, Ace Long 2.

Girls

Kingfisher 50, Woodward 45

Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 26, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 10, Averi Edwards 4, Michelle Ibarra 3, Jocelyn Treece 2.

Area scores

Girls

Arapaho-Butler 52, Lookeba-Sickles 45

Arnett 62, Tyrone 48

Balko 65, Woodward JV 9

Binger-Oney 34, Boise City 21

Pond Creek-Hunter 59, Beaver 19

Garber 65, Buffalo 18

Okeene 29, Canton 23

Cheyenne-Reydon 39, Snyder 32

Sunrise Christian 49, Chisholm 26

Sayre 41, Cordell 16

Canute 33, Hooker 29

Cherokee 45, Kremlin-Hillsdlae 36

Corn Bible Academy 30, Erick 26

Duke 44, Sweetwater 37

Elk City 57, Fort Cobb-Broxton 44

Hennessey 40, Fairview 38

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 71, Northwest Classen 32

Forgan 47, Goodwell 18

Laverne 48, Leledey 44

Perry 66, John Marshall 36

Mangum 50, Zmooreland 39

Hammon 55, Shattuck 32

Okarche 54, Cahsion 29

Oklahoma Bible Academy 48, Thomas 22

Geary 44, Sharon-Mutual 35

Seiling 66, Texhoma 23

Waynoka 28, DCLA 23

Merritt 36, Turpin 31

Ringwood 33, Okeene JV 22

Riverside 62, Drummond 42

Boys

Alva 77, John Marshall 49

Arapaho-Butler 44, Amber-Pocassett 27

Binger-Oney 37, Corn Bible Academy 21

Hinton 58, Burns Flat-Dill City 53

Boise City 50, Hammon 48

Canute 40, Turpin 37

Guymon 56, Chickasha 46

Piedmont 55, Clinton 31

Cordell 52, Cheyenne-Reydon 48

Watonga 47, Crescent 39

Sentinel 60, Erick 29

Okarche 79, Fairview 43

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 60, Alva JV 36

Forgan 66, Arnett 44

Frederick 72, Mooreland 65

Garber 65, Beaver 24

Hennessey 46, Cashion 32

Hooker 52, Merritt 26

Laverne 49, Goodwell 46

Leedey 51, Tyrone 29

Jones 46, Chisholm 42

Shattuck 72, Lomega 66

Medford 56, Felt 37

Canton JV 36, Okeene 30

Oklahoma Bible Academy 53, Thomas 36

Pioneer 42, Canton 39

Geary 38, Sharon-Mutual 33

Southwest Covenant 53, Sayre 44

Texhoma 48, Drummond 26

Pioneer 42, Canton 39

Burlington 36, Cherokee 31

Ringwood 52, Waukomis 33

Seiling 56, Vici 55 (overtime)

Timberlake 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 41

