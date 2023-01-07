Woodward games from Wheat Capital Classic
Boys
Woodward 62, Perry 53
Woodward – Kash Shipley 26, Caden Reid 10, Carter Reid 12, Kyle Martin 6, Hunter Moseley 6, Ace Long 2.
Girls
Kingfisher 50, Woodward 45
Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 26, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 10, Averi Edwards 4, Michelle Ibarra 3, Jocelyn Treece 2.
Area scores
Girls
Arapaho-Butler 52, Lookeba-Sickles 45
Arnett 62, Tyrone 48
Balko 65, Woodward JV 9
Binger-Oney 34, Boise City 21
Pond Creek-Hunter 59, Beaver 19
Garber 65, Buffalo 18
Okeene 29, Canton 23
Cheyenne-Reydon 39, Snyder 32
Sunrise Christian 49, Chisholm 26
Sayre 41, Cordell 16
Canute 33, Hooker 29
Cherokee 45, Kremlin-Hillsdlae 36
Corn Bible Academy 30, Erick 26
Duke 44, Sweetwater 37
Elk City 57, Fort Cobb-Broxton 44
Hennessey 40, Fairview 38
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 71, Northwest Classen 32
Forgan 47, Goodwell 18
Laverne 48, Leledey 44
Perry 66, John Marshall 36
Mangum 50, Zmooreland 39
Hammon 55, Shattuck 32
Okarche 54, Cahsion 29
Oklahoma Bible Academy 48, Thomas 22
Geary 44, Sharon-Mutual 35
Seiling 66, Texhoma 23
Waynoka 28, DCLA 23
Merritt 36, Turpin 31
Ringwood 33, Okeene JV 22
Riverside 62, Drummond 42
Boys
Alva 77, John Marshall 49
Arapaho-Butler 44, Amber-Pocassett 27
Binger-Oney 37, Corn Bible Academy 21
Hinton 58, Burns Flat-Dill City 53
Boise City 50, Hammon 48
Canute 40, Turpin 37
Guymon 56, Chickasha 46
Piedmont 55, Clinton 31
Cordell 52, Cheyenne-Reydon 48
Watonga 47, Crescent 39
Sentinel 60, Erick 29
Okarche 79, Fairview 43
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 60, Alva JV 36
Forgan 66, Arnett 44
Frederick 72, Mooreland 65
Garber 65, Beaver 24
Hennessey 46, Cashion 32
Hooker 52, Merritt 26
Laverne 49, Goodwell 46
Leedey 51, Tyrone 29
Jones 46, Chisholm 42
Shattuck 72, Lomega 66
Medford 56, Felt 37
Canton JV 36, Okeene 30
Oklahoma Bible Academy 53, Thomas 36
Pioneer 42, Canton 39
Geary 38, Sharon-Mutual 33
Southwest Covenant 53, Sayre 44
Texhoma 48, Drummond 26
Burlington 36, Cherokee 31
Ringwood 52, Waukomis 33
Seiling 56, Vici 55 (overtime)
Timberlake 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 41
