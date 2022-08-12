Saturday’s Woodward Softball Tournament Schedule
Elimination games
10 a.m. - Mooreland vs. Fairview; Laverne vs. Guymon JV; Kingfisher vs. Watonga; Woodward JV vs. OKC Broncos
Noon – Semifinals – Seiling vs. Woodward; Guymon vs. Alva.
Tournament continues throughout the day with finals at 6 p.m.
Friday’s high school softball scores
Alva 5, OKC Broncos 0; Woodward 9, Fairview 4; Guymon 7, Kingfisher 1; Kingfisher 11, Woodward JV 1; Kingfisher 13, Guymon JV 1; Woodward 8, Laverne 4; Seiling 3, Mooreland 2; Mooreland 8, Woodward JV 1
Arnett 4, Amber-Pocassett 3; Arapaho-Butler 13, Sayre 2; Tyrone 16, Balko 7; Edmond Santa Fe 7, Binger-Oney 2; Binger-Oney 6, McLoud 1; Duke 3, Blair 0; Hinton 10, Calumet 0; Cherokee 13, OBA 0; Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Cherokee 1; Waukomis 15, Cimarron 0.
Covington-Douglas 16, Drummond 6; Garber 9, Covington-Douglas 8; Edmond Santa Fe 3, Shattuck 1; Elk City 3, Mangum 1; Tyrone 16, Forgan 8; Fort Cobb-Broxton 15, Riverside Indian 1; Garber 16, Dover 1; Hammon 8, Ninnekah 0; Hydro-Eakly 4, Silo 0.
Mangum 21, Cordell 3; Weatherford 5, McLoud 3; Ringwood 9, Medford 8; Timberlake 11, Medford 5; Minco 10, Chisholm 4; Okeene 10, Waynoka 5; Okeene 6, Ringwood 4; Timberlake 12, Okeene 0; Pioneer 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 2; Cherokee 4, Ringwood 3; Weatherford 5, Shattuck 1; Shattuck 7, Binger-Oney 0; Waukomis 7, Pioneer 1
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 9, Fletcher 0; Arapaho-Butler 6, Blair 5; Hammon 3, Big Pasture 2; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 2; Calumet 8, Sentinel 0
Volleyball
Bethany def. Chisholm, 24-26, 25-20, 15-7; Cache def. Oklahoma Bible Academy; Catoosa def. Chisholm, 25-11, 25-19; Choctaw def. Enid, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21; Verdigris def. Oklahoma Bible Academy, 25-6, 25-14; Inola def. Oklahoma Bible Academy; Sand Springs def. Enid, 25-23, 25-17; Southmoore def. >Enid, 25-20, 25-13
