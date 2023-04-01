Friday’s scores

Baseball

Carnegie 12, Burns Flat-Dill City 11

Elk City JV 13, Cordell 1

Waukomis 3, Dover 2

Guthrie 13, Kingfisher 6

Hollis 13, Vici 2

Hollis 16, Mooreland 8

Hooker 11, Shattuck JV 3

Okarche 12, Putnam City West 1

Fairview 29, Hennessey 16

Arapaho-Butler 7, Shattuck 6

Arapaho-Butler 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1

Elk City 10, Blanchard 6

Canute 12, Merritt 2

Cheyenne-Reydon 12, Sayre 1

Chisholm 28, Alva 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 15, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 3

Clinton 8, Pauls Valley 0

Crescent 5, Stillwater JV 4

Enid 5, Blue Valley North, Ks. 1

Hammon 13, Guymon 3

Hammon 7, Turpin 1

Thomas 8, Hinton 6

Turpin 7, Hooker 6

Hydro-Eakly 9, Snyder 1

Oklahoma Bible Academy 15, Cashion JV 5

Ringwood 15, Timberlake 6

Softball

Binger-Oney 7, Hammon 2

Chandler 15, Hennessey 3

Dale 14, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Dale 14, Lookeba-Sickles 3

Kremlin-Hillsdale 15, Buffalo Valley 2

Ripley 12, Hennessey 0

Leedey 19, Vici 4

Amber-Pocasset 19, Hinton 12

Hinton 21, Fairview 0

Arnett 26, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2

Bristow 6, Merritt 1

Cyril 15, Corn Bible Academy 0

Crescent 11, Dover 3

Ringwood 12, Waynoka 2

Boy soccer

Bishop Kelley 2, Woodward 0

Enid 2, Sand Springs 1

Bethany 1, Harrah 0

Girls soccer

Woodward 2, Noble 1

(Game tied 1-1 at end of regulaton. Thessaly Pfeifer had the goal in regulation. Woodward won 5-4 in penalty kicks. Scoring were Jubelqui Miramontes, Ava Long, Yadira Reyes, Lauren Elliott and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer. Kendal Wells had a decisive save on a penalty kick).

Community Christian 10, Alva 0

Classen SAS 2, Astec Charter 0

