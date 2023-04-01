Friday’s scores
Baseball
Carnegie 12, Burns Flat-Dill City 11
Elk City JV 13, Cordell 1
Waukomis 3, Dover 2
Guthrie 13, Kingfisher 6
Hollis 13, Vici 2
Hollis 16, Mooreland 8
Hooker 11, Shattuck JV 3
Okarche 12, Putnam City West 1
Fairview 29, Hennessey 16
Arapaho-Butler 7, Shattuck 6
Arapaho-Butler 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
Elk City 10, Blanchard 6
Canute 12, Merritt 2
Cheyenne-Reydon 12, Sayre 1
Chisholm 28, Alva 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 15, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 3
Clinton 8, Pauls Valley 0
Crescent 5, Stillwater JV 4
Enid 5, Blue Valley North, Ks. 1
Hammon 13, Guymon 3
Hammon 7, Turpin 1
Thomas 8, Hinton 6
Turpin 7, Hooker 6
Hydro-Eakly 9, Snyder 1
Oklahoma Bible Academy 15, Cashion JV 5
Ringwood 15, Timberlake 6
Softball
Binger-Oney 7, Hammon 2
Chandler 15, Hennessey 3
Dale 14, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Dale 14, Lookeba-Sickles 3
Kremlin-Hillsdale 15, Buffalo Valley 2
Ripley 12, Hennessey 0
Leedey 19, Vici 4
Amber-Pocasset 19, Hinton 12
Hinton 21, Fairview 0
Arnett 26, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
Bristow 6, Merritt 1
Cyril 15, Corn Bible Academy 0
Crescent 11, Dover 3
Ringwood 12, Waynoka 2
Boy soccer
Bishop Kelley 2, Woodward 0
Enid 2, Sand Springs 1
Bethany 1, Harrah 0
Girls soccer
Woodward 2, Noble 1
(Game tied 1-1 at end of regulaton. Thessaly Pfeifer had the goal in regulation. Woodward won 5-4 in penalty kicks. Scoring were Jubelqui Miramontes, Ava Long, Yadira Reyes, Lauren Elliott and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer. Kendal Wells had a decisive save on a penalty kick).
Community Christian 10, Alva 0
Classen SAS 2, Astec Charter 0
