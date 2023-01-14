Friday’s games

High school girls

Woodward 54, Altus 43

Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 25, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 10, Averi Edwards 2, Riley Moore 9, Jocelyn Treece 2, Michelle Ibarra 1, Khloe Clemence 4.

Woodward is now 7-5 and will host the Hooker Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Alva 40, Chisholm 22

Arapaho-Butler 46, Calumet 17

Arnett 46, Tyrone 41

Balko 29, Goodwell 28 (overtime)

Lookeba-Sickles 57, Binger-Oney 24

Elkhart, Kan., 46, Boise City 32

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 31, Buffalo 28

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Union City 39

Hydro-Eakly 50, Canton 44

Canute 77, Cheyenne-Reydon 30

Cashion 34, Wellston 32

Cherokee 59, Timberlake 42

Sayre 44, Cordell 19

Corn Bible 55, Geary 38

Covington-Douglas 63, Cimarron 26

Dover 64, Pond Creek-Hunter 35

Elgin 52, Elk City 50

Okeene 42, Fairview 23

Turpin 62, Forgan 43

Garber 48, Morrison 30

Sentinel 67, Granite 20

Oklahoma Bible 59, Hennessey 37

Hollis 51, Erick 38

Hooker 52, Texhoma 43

Lomega 91, DCLA 12

Okarche 49, Thomas 44

Waynoka 46, Ringwood 39

Seiling 56, Hammon 35

Sweetwater 68, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 33

Waukomis 62, Pioneer 24

High school boys

Altus 51, Woodward 45

Woodward – Kash Shipley 17, Caden Reid 4, Carter Reid 8, Hunter Moseley 10, Kyle Martin 6.

Woodward is 5-7 and will host the Hooker Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Sweetwater 76, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 21

Chisholm 61, Alva 59

Calumet 51, Arapaho-Butler 37

Goodwell 68, Balko 41

Laverne 76, Beaver 20

Billings 46, Hillsdale Christian 31

Binger-Oney 72, Lookeba-Sickles 39

Elkhart, Kan. 64, Boise City 57

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47, Buffalo 40

Union City 57, Burns Flat-Dill City 56

Hydro-Eakly 41, Canton 31

Cashion 67, Wellston 51

Timberlake 43, Cherokee 19

Sayre 58, Cordell 45

Corn Bible 42, Geary 39

Covington-Douglas 57, Cimarron 30

Lomega 85, DCLA 32

Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Dover 43

Elgin 58, Elk City 48

Erck 56, hollis 42

Fairview 56, Okeene 16

Turpin 63, Forgan 34

Seiling 76, Hammon 44

Hennessey 57, Oklahoma Bible 43

Hooker 71, Texhoma 56

Medford 49, Shidler 32

Mooreland 66, Sharon-Mutual 50

Okarche 90, Thomas 41

Pioneer 47, Waukomis 33

Ringwood 56, Waynoka 40

Vici 72, Shattuck 61

