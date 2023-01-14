Friday’s games
High school girls
Woodward 54, Altus 43
Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 25, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 10, Averi Edwards 2, Riley Moore 9, Jocelyn Treece 2, Michelle Ibarra 1, Khloe Clemence 4.
Woodward is now 7-5 and will host the Hooker Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Alva 40, Chisholm 22
Arapaho-Butler 46, Calumet 17
Arnett 46, Tyrone 41
Balko 29, Goodwell 28 (overtime)
Lookeba-Sickles 57, Binger-Oney 24
Elkhart, Kan., 46, Boise City 32
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 31, Buffalo 28
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Union City 39
Hydro-Eakly 50, Canton 44
Canute 77, Cheyenne-Reydon 30
Cashion 34, Wellston 32
Cherokee 59, Timberlake 42
Sayre 44, Cordell 19
Corn Bible 55, Geary 38
Covington-Douglas 63, Cimarron 26
Dover 64, Pond Creek-Hunter 35
Elgin 52, Elk City 50
Okeene 42, Fairview 23
Turpin 62, Forgan 43
Garber 48, Morrison 30
Sentinel 67, Granite 20
Oklahoma Bible 59, Hennessey 37
Hollis 51, Erick 38
Hooker 52, Texhoma 43
Lomega 91, DCLA 12
Okarche 49, Thomas 44
Waynoka 46, Ringwood 39
Seiling 56, Hammon 35
Sweetwater 68, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 33
Waukomis 62, Pioneer 24
High school boys
Altus 51, Woodward 45
Woodward – Kash Shipley 17, Caden Reid 4, Carter Reid 8, Hunter Moseley 10, Kyle Martin 6.
Woodward is 5-7 and will host the Hooker Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Sweetwater 76, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 21
Chisholm 61, Alva 59
Calumet 51, Arapaho-Butler 37
Goodwell 68, Balko 41
Laverne 76, Beaver 20
Billings 46, Hillsdale Christian 31
Binger-Oney 72, Lookeba-Sickles 39
Elkhart, Kan. 64, Boise City 57
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47, Buffalo 40
Union City 57, Burns Flat-Dill City 56
Hydro-Eakly 41, Canton 31
Cashion 67, Wellston 51
Timberlake 43, Cherokee 19
Sayre 58, Cordell 45
Corn Bible 42, Geary 39
Covington-Douglas 57, Cimarron 30
Lomega 85, DCLA 32
Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Dover 43
Elgin 58, Elk City 48
Erck 56, hollis 42
Fairview 56, Okeene 16
Turpin 63, Forgan 34
Seiling 76, Hammon 44
Hennessey 57, Oklahoma Bible 43
Hooker 71, Texhoma 56
Medford 49, Shidler 32
Mooreland 66, Sharon-Mutual 50
Okarche 90, Thomas 41
Pioneer 47, Waukomis 33
Ringwood 56, Waynoka 40
Vici 72, Shattuck 61
