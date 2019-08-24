Boomers split games in Perry
Woodward edged Perkins 4-3 Friday afternoon in the Perry Fastpitch Classic.
The Boomers trailed 2-1 until the third when they scored three times for a 4-2 lead. Perkins got a run in the fourth and that ended up the scoring.
The Boomers out-hit Perkins 6-1.
Payton Rowley had a pair of hits for the Boomers and Jordyn Wadley had a hit and run-batted-in. Justice Wilson also drove in a run.
Makale Floyd went all five innings for the win, striking out 10.
In their second game of the day, the Boomers dropped a 10-3 decision to Morrison, a late replacement for Newkirk in the field on Friday.
Morrison took a 4-3 lead into the fourth inning and broke things open with six runs. Morrison had 11 hits and took advantage of four Woodward errors.
The Boomers scored a run in the second and two in the third.
Woodward, 9-3, plays Bethany today at 10 a.m. and will have another game in the afternoon.
Friday's area scores
Beaver-Forgan 20, Tyrone 1; Blackwell 7, Fletcher 6; Vici 10, Cheyenne 0; Clinton 10, Watonga 2; Laverne 15, Buffalo 7; Leedey 3, Shattuck 2; Okarche 9, Rush Springs 5; Leedey 8, Mooreland 6
Vici 10, Arapaho-Butler 0; Beaver-Forgan 14, Hooker 0; Beggs 4, Edmond Memorial 3; Hammon 12-12, Blair 0-4; Edmond Memorial 10, Bethany 0; Tecumseh 4, Perry 1
Friday's baseball scores
Cheyenne 17, Cement 3; Binger-Oney 8, Drummond 7
