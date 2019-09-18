The Oklahoma Blood Institute has three blood drives scheduled in Woodward on Friday.
Great Plains National Bank, 2200 Oklahoma, will host a drive from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and another is planned at XPress Wellness Urgent Care, 1327 Oklahoma, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
BancCentral, 2519 Williams, will be the site of the Battle of the Banks blood drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All donors will receive their choice of a free “OSU orange” t-shirt featuring Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy or an “OU crimson” shirt featuring Lincoln Riley.
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, said John Armitage, the CEO of the blood institute.
Healthy adults age 16-older can give blood, the OBI said. Appointments are not required but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling 877-340-8777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.