Softball

Leedey 3, Mooreland 1

Mooreland 10, Merritt 0

Canute 11, Merritt 6

Arapaho-Butler 10, Canute 2

Arapaho-Butler 9, Hobart 5

Hobart 8, Leedey 7

Laverne 9, Vici 5

Shattuck 12, Laverne 4

Shattuck 5, Mangum 2

Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Mangum 3

Vici 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 9

Bethel 4, Alva 0

Arnett 13, Hooker 1

Arnett 13, Buffalo 3

Buffalo 10, Balko-Forgan 2

Woodward JV 5, Beaver 4

Texhoma 13, Guymon JV 2

Hooker 12, Woodward JV 0

Beaver 5, Turpin 4

Buffalo 8, Tyrone 7

Binger-Oney 12, Calumet 0

Sayre 16, Calumet 0

Sayre 4, Hinton 0

Hinton 4, Binger-Oney 0

Enid 10, Blackwell 1

Enid 13, Chickasha 1

Pond Creek-Hunter 17, Cherokee 7

Medford 13, Cimarron 1

Drummond 9, Pioneer 1

Drummond 16, Waynoka 1

Ponca City JV 7, Covington-Douglas 2

Hennessey 15, Covington-Douglas 3

Hammon 10-6, Dover 2-1

Kingfisher 14, Chisholm 2

Jones 10, Elk City 5

Elk City 9, Skiatook 3

Okarche 10, Ringling 4

Sentinel 14, Ringwood 4

Thomas 16, Ringwood 4

Sentinel 8, T homas 2

Baseball

Hammon 9, Lomega 6

Drummond 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0

Calumet 10, Vici 0

Leedey 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 0

Arnett 12, Cimarron 0

Canute 8, Roff 3

Dale 10, Arapaho-Butler 0

Fort Cobb-Broxton 13, Canute 3

Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Roff 2

Sentinel 12, Granite 1

Lookeba-Sickles 12, Olustee-Eldorado 4

Cross Country

Hooker Meet

Boys 5K

Team: Hooker 17, Laverne 44

1, Elijah Gribble, Hooker, 17:33. 2, Alejandro Perez, Hooker, 17:57. 3, Ulisses Jiminez, Hooker, 18:05. 4, Angel Alba, Laverne, 18:15. 5, Omar Gomez, Hooker, 18:42. 6, John Davis, Hooker, 18:44. 7, Royce Henricks, Laverne, 19:34. 8, Slade Stalder, Hooker, 19:51. 9, Ryan Carter, Hooker, 20:15. 10, Emanuel Hernandez, Hooker, 20:21.

Other Laverne: Edmilson Perez, 21:17. Marvin Berrera, 21:28. Erick Guarcas, 23:11. Talan Sutton, 26:23. Jafet Rivera, 26:25.

Girls 2-Mile

Team: Hooker 18, Goodwell-Texhoma 61, Balko-Forgan 79, Laverne 89

1, Izabella Neville, Hooker, 12:24. 2, Ana Deherrera, Hooker, 13:27. 3, Victoria Alvaraco, Goodwell-Texhoma, 13:30. 4, Samira Alvarado, Hooker, 13:42. 5, Analisee Gonzalez, Hooker, 13:46. 6, Frankie Martens, Hooker, 13:47. 7, Ydelin Deherrera, Hooker, 13:52. 8, Yarel Mesta, Hooker, 14:00. 9, Jenna Carter, Hooker, 14:01. 10, Emma Herald, Hooker, 14:09.

Laverne results: Rache Creed, 14:56. Tinsley Green, 14:47. Paola Ortega, 16:06. Selah Bentley, 18:36. Azanet Rivera, 20:56. Kresta Badley, 21:03.

