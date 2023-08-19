Softball
Leedey 3, Mooreland 1
Mooreland 10, Merritt 0
Canute 11, Merritt 6
Arapaho-Butler 10, Canute 2
Arapaho-Butler 9, Hobart 5
Hobart 8, Leedey 7
Laverne 9, Vici 5
Shattuck 12, Laverne 4
Shattuck 5, Mangum 2
Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Mangum 3
Vici 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 9
Bethel 4, Alva 0
Arnett 13, Hooker 1
Arnett 13, Buffalo 3
Buffalo 10, Balko-Forgan 2
Woodward JV 5, Beaver 4
Texhoma 13, Guymon JV 2
Hooker 12, Woodward JV 0
Beaver 5, Turpin 4
Buffalo 8, Tyrone 7
Binger-Oney 12, Calumet 0
Sayre 16, Calumet 0
Sayre 4, Hinton 0
Hinton 4, Binger-Oney 0
Enid 10, Blackwell 1
Enid 13, Chickasha 1
Pond Creek-Hunter 17, Cherokee 7
Medford 13, Cimarron 1
Drummond 9, Pioneer 1
Drummond 16, Waynoka 1
Ponca City JV 7, Covington-Douglas 2
Hennessey 15, Covington-Douglas 3
Hammon 10-6, Dover 2-1
Kingfisher 14, Chisholm 2
Jones 10, Elk City 5
Elk City 9, Skiatook 3
Okarche 10, Ringling 4
Sentinel 14, Ringwood 4
Thomas 16, Ringwood 4
Sentinel 8, T homas 2
Baseball
Hammon 9, Lomega 6
Drummond 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Calumet 10, Vici 0
Leedey 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 0
Arnett 12, Cimarron 0
Canute 8, Roff 3
Dale 10, Arapaho-Butler 0
Fort Cobb-Broxton 13, Canute 3
Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Roff 2
Sentinel 12, Granite 1
Lookeba-Sickles 12, Olustee-Eldorado 4
Cross Country
Hooker Meet
Boys 5K
Team: Hooker 17, Laverne 44
1, Elijah Gribble, Hooker, 17:33. 2, Alejandro Perez, Hooker, 17:57. 3, Ulisses Jiminez, Hooker, 18:05. 4, Angel Alba, Laverne, 18:15. 5, Omar Gomez, Hooker, 18:42. 6, John Davis, Hooker, 18:44. 7, Royce Henricks, Laverne, 19:34. 8, Slade Stalder, Hooker, 19:51. 9, Ryan Carter, Hooker, 20:15. 10, Emanuel Hernandez, Hooker, 20:21.
Other Laverne: Edmilson Perez, 21:17. Marvin Berrera, 21:28. Erick Guarcas, 23:11. Talan Sutton, 26:23. Jafet Rivera, 26:25.
Girls 2-Mile
Team: Hooker 18, Goodwell-Texhoma 61, Balko-Forgan 79, Laverne 89
1, Izabella Neville, Hooker, 12:24. 2, Ana Deherrera, Hooker, 13:27. 3, Victoria Alvaraco, Goodwell-Texhoma, 13:30. 4, Samira Alvarado, Hooker, 13:42. 5, Analisee Gonzalez, Hooker, 13:46. 6, Frankie Martens, Hooker, 13:47. 7, Ydelin Deherrera, Hooker, 13:52. 8, Yarel Mesta, Hooker, 14:00. 9, Jenna Carter, Hooker, 14:01. 10, Emma Herald, Hooker, 14:09.
Laverne results: Rache Creed, 14:56. Tinsley Green, 14:47. Paola Ortega, 16:06. Selah Bentley, 18:36. Azanet Rivera, 20:56. Kresta Badley, 21:03.
