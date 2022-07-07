One of the least known options in Northwest Oklahoma for disagreements is early settlement. Whether it be for a civil case, divorce and child custody or between employee and employer situation a mediator is a good option.
A mediator is a neutral third party that helps those in conflict define issues, explore solutions, and reach practical workable, and mutually satisfactory agreements. Saving everyone involved the time and expense of going to court.
These services are provided for free for the community through Alternative Dispute Resolution System of the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. This system was authorized in 1983 and funded in 1985 by the state legislature through the Oklahoma Dispute Resolution Act.
“The purpose of the system, as stated in the Act is “to provide to all citizens of this state convenient access to dispute resolution proceedings which are fair, effective, inexpensive, and expeditious.” The Act also anticipates that “such proceedings can also help alleviate the backlog of cases which burden the judicial system in this state,” states https://adrs.oscn.net/ which is where more information and forms can be found.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University is a sponsor for Early Settlement NW and provides an office for Director Kevin Womack at the Enid location. The program enlists volunteers to be provided training to be a mediator. If you would like to volunteer or are in need of mediation, please contact Womack at 580-213-3123 or by email nwmediator@nwosu.edu.
