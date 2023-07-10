High Plains Technology Center will be having a free math workshop for middle school students on July 14.
Going on from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the workshop is entirely free for kids in grades sixth to ninth.
They’ll learn math concepts in an interactive classroom led by Frank Wang, Ph.D., former OSSM president. Wang will have the students measure the length of a flagpole’s shadow to determine the length of the flagpole, among other things.
According to Wang, reception to the workshop has been incredibly positive, with one student who drove three hours to the workshop described it as ”really fun”.
“My goal is to show young people that math can be fun and done for recreation. I believe this day will be a welcome and cool respite from the hot sun,” Wang said.
