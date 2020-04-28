The Oklahoma Bar Association has celebrated Law Day for more than 60 years, but this year things are going to look a little different.
Oklahoma lawyers are celebrating Law Day with free legal advice from Thursday, April 30, until May 4. Questions regarding legal advice will be accepted via email at AskALawyer@okbar.org.
“This will be our 44th year to offer this service; and normally, we supplement giving legal advice by email with a statewide tollfree phone number staffed by volunteer attorneys at two phone banks,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Susan Shields of Oklahoma City. “Coronavirus safety precautions eliminated the phone banks this year, but with volunteers able to respond to email remotely, we are pleased to be able to continue to offer this community service to Oklahomans in need.”
The free legal advice is only one of many ways Oklahoma lawyers are participating in Law Day. An Ask A Lawyer television program will air on OETA Thursday evening at 7 p.m. featuring information about legal issues.
According to a press release, it will also feature segments on military/veterans issues, medical marijuana and legal clinics at the University of Tulsa College of law.
Details about other free programs available to Oklahomans to get legal advice throughout the year will also by featured during the show.
An email from the Woodward County Bar Association said it would not be able to participate in the Law Day program this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The email noted that the bar association was looking forward to taking part in the Ask A Lawyer program next year.
For more information on the law day program, visit www.okbar.org/lawday.
