Recently the names of fourteen (14) law enforcement officers and one (1) canine partner who died in the line of duty in Oklahoma were engraved on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial and will be dedicated on the memorial during the 55th Annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial Service, on Friday morning, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond will be the Guest Speaker for the memorial service.
The memorial is located on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 3600 M. L. King Avenue in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest memorial honoring fallen officers in the United States and was dedicated May 15, 1969. The public is encouraged to attend.
The fourteen fallen officers and one canine partner being dedicated are:
Isaac Person, Deputy Sheriff, Le Flore County Sheriff’s Office, died the evening of December 6, 1920, after being beaten with rifles while making an arrest earlier that afternoon.
James C. Collier, Deputy Sheriff, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office died February 4, 1931, from a gunshot wound he received the night before while arresting a burglar he caught in his blacksmith shop.
Thomas B. McNulty, Private, U.S. Army Military Police died the afternoon of December 18, 1943, from injuries he received earlier that morning in a jeep accident while patrolling the Fredrick Army Field near Fredrick.
Fred Thompson, Officer, Midwest City Police Department died on Sunday, October 6, 1963, after suffering an on-duty heart attack while walking his beat in downtown Midwest City on Saturday, October 5th. Officer Thompson had also been involved in breaking up fights at a high school football game Friday night.
Bart L. Arnold, Officer, Enid Police Department died January 3, 2022, from complications after contracting the Covid virus on duty.
Eric L. Haskins, Officer, Harrah Police Department died the evening of January 28, 2022, after suffering a heart attack after going off duty that day.
William D. Kelley, Master Patrolman, McAlester Police Department died January 30, 2022, from complications from contracting the Covid virus on duty.
Richard L. Stephens, Chief of Police, Union City Police Department died February 4, 2022, from complications after he and his wife contracted the Covid virus before Christmas 2021. His wife recovered.
Scott B. Owens, Lieutenant, Union City Police Department died March 1, 2022, from complications of contracting the Covid virus in early January of that year.
Christopher C. Nelson, Sergeant, Edmond Police Department died soon after arriving at the hospital on July 19. 2022, after he was struck at a high rate of speed while setting on his police motorcycle at a red light.
William R, Hargraves, Captain, Osage County Sheriff’s Office died at the scene of a vehicle accident he was involved in about 8 a.m. the morning of August 19, 2022, while he was in route to work.
Robert B. Swartz, Sergeant, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office died shortly after arriving at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds inflicted while trying to serve an eviction warrant the afternoon of August 22, 2022. Deputy Mark Johns was also wounded but survived.
Justin C. Baxter, Deputy Sheriff, Canadian County Sheriff’s Office died shortly after arriving at the hospital the early morning hours of September 8, 2022. Deputy Baxter had transported several high-risk prisoners the day before and had complained of chest pains that evening.
Meagan R. Burke, Sergeant, Oklahoma City Police Department died at the scene of a head-on vehicle accident about 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 29, 2022, after her north bound car was struck by a south bound vehicle on I-44. Sergeant Burke had just left the Santa Fe Briefing Station and was headed home when the accident occurred.
Canine Partner Wessel, Lawton Police Department, died January 2, 2014, from complications after ingesting a large portion of his “reward ball” which ruptured when he bit down on it after he had hit on drugs during a traffic stop on December 10, 2013.
For more information on these officers or any of the other over eight hundred and fifty officers who have died in the line of duty in Oklahoma go to the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial web site at www.oklemem.com.
