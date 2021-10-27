DEWEY COUNTY - Four people were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident in Dewey County Wednesday morning, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Dominic Ortega Benites, 44, of Woodward; Michael James Morton, 43, of Woodward; Timothy Russell Coleman, 42, of Woodward and Melinda Isabel Rucker, 30, of Mooreland were all admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, said the OHP. All are listed in stable condition with various injuries. Benites, Morton and Coleman were all taken by helicopter and Rucker by ambulance.
According to the OHP report, Benites was driving his pickup south on U. S. 183 approximately two miles south of Putnam when the vehicle went off the road to the right and into a concrete culvert. Morton, Coleman and Rucker were all passengers in the vehicle.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the junction of US 183 and State Highway 47 West.
