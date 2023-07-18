OKLAHOMA CITY – The Fort Supply Public Works Authority (Authority) in Woodward County received approval for a $150,000 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant Tuesday through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure.
The Authority will use these proceeds to replace sanitary sewer lines and brick manholes. These improvements will help to reduce unintended flows to the wastewater treatment plant and improve inflow and infiltration for community residents and businesses in and near the Authority. The estimated cost of the project is $150,000 which is the requested amount of the grant.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the Authority’s customers $234,900 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983 the Water Resources Board has approved over $6.5 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to State Senator Casey Murdock and State Representative Kenton Patzkowsky for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB Executive Director.
