Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Seiling affecting Woodward, Major and Dewey Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 815 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Seiling. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Some croplands... pastures... and rural roads may be flooded. Areas affected extend from the southwest corner of Major County... downstream to the headwaters of Canton Lake in Dewey County. Cattle and other property should be relocated to places which are higher than nearby river banks... to avoid being isolated for several hours by water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 9.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&