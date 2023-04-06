The Town of Fort Supply was presented a $20,000 check by the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority during their council meeting on April 4, recognizing the town for being officially certified in the Competitive Utility Program.
OMPA is the town’s wholesale power provider. Fort Supply’s recertification was approved by the OMPA board at its February meeting. Following the board’s approval the $20,000 check was sent. Fort Supply also qualified for two awards which will provide discounts on the power invoice from OMPA
CUP is a voluntary program started in 1995 that provides OMPA’s 42 members with a way to evaluate and improve the operation of their electric utility and make them better able to compete in the electric utility industry. The program provides two types of rewards - recognition in the form of certification and financial rewards.
Fort Supply was originally certified in the program in 2017. CUP-certified members can be recertified in the program every two years and are eligible for the $20,000 award each year.
Tammy Whitley is Fort Supply’s CUP Coordinator.
