The Forgotten Initiative is in need of beds as the Department of Human Services is having to move children because of the coronavirus.
Kara Reid, an advocate with the Forgotten Initiative of Northwest Oklahoma, said there are a few box springs in storage and a couple of frames but mattresses are needed.
You can make monetary donations to the Forgotten Initiative online by going to https://give.lifesong.org/lifesong/tfi-ok-nwoklahoma.
For more information email Reid at Northwest.ok@theforgotteninitiative.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.